WATCH | YSRTP president YS Sharmila pushes, slaps police officer, case registered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila allegedly manhandled a sub-inspector of police, and another woman police constable when she was obstructed to venture out by them on Monday morning in Hyderabad.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case against Sharmila for obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions and other relevant sections.

WATCH |





In a video clip, which is in circulation, Sharmila was seen suggesting her chauffeur move the car, even as the police stand right in front of the vehicle.

It was then the sub-inspector Ravinder obstructed the car, and attempted to evict the driver. Visibly angered Sharmila, obstructed the sub-inspector allegedly manhandling him.

“Why are you hitting me,” the sub-inspector can be heard in the video. Meanwhile, the police detained Sharmila and shifted her to Banjara Hills police station.

More details awaited.

