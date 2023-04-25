Amit Shah’s dream of winning TS, K’taka polls will never come true: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said Union Home Minister Amith Shah’s dream of the BJP winning Karnataka and Telangana would never come true.

Addressing an atmeeya sammelan held in Kallur in Sattupalli constituency, he alleged that Amit Shah was blabbering as he is frustrated over the prospect of the party losing the elections. That was the reason why he was trying to drive a wedge between religious communities, he said.

The Finance Minister lashed out at Amit Shah for being silent on Bayyaram Steel plant. In fact, the BJP dispensation had done an injustice to Telangana by merging seven mandals in the erstwhile Khammam district in AP immediately after the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

He took strong exception to Shaha for allowing BJP state president Bandi Sanjay to rub shoulders with him at a public meeting in Chevella in RR district on Sunday at a time when he happened to be an accused in the SSC question paper leak case.

Training his guns at the Congress, the Finance Minister wondered how could the Congress stake a claim for power in the state when it could not provide free power, or fertilisers, and ensure development when it was in power.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has failed to get even a 100-bed hospital for his constituency in Madhira. He cautioned the people that if the Congress, by any sheer quirk of fate, comes to power, all the welfare schemes now in implementation would vanish in a jiffy, he said.

The BRS leader said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the agriculture sector had grown by leaps and bounds. In 2014, paddy used to be raised in 14 lakh acres but now it in 56 lakhs acres. In those days, the procurement of paddy was about RS. 3600 crore but now it has shot up to Rs.26,600 crore

Harish Rao assured farmers that they should not worry about damage due to rains as the government would go to their rescue. He recalled the chief minister announcing Rs. 10,000 per acre when crops were damaged recently.

The finance minister said taht Sitarama lift irrigation project would be completed in four months and provide water to every Mandal. He laid the foundation for many development works in Kallur mandal.

