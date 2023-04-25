Bhatti calls Amit Shah traitor for remarks on Muslim quota

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Lambasting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promising to cancel Muslim reservations if the BJP is voted to power in the State, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday demanded that a case of treason be registered against the former.

Speaking to the media during his padayatra at Gunturupalli in Yelkurthy mandal in Husnabad Assembly constituency said that those who speak against the Constitution should be considered as traitors.

“Amit Shah who assumed charge as Home Minister by swearing on the Constitution of India spoke against the spirit of the Constitution when he said that he would abolish Muslim reservations. If Home Minister himself makes such statements, it would raise doubts among people about the unity and integrity of the country as well as security and harmony in the society.”

Stating that the then Congress government appointed a commission to remove inequalities and uplift the downtrodden, he said: “The Congress government decided to provide four per cent reservation to the minorities.

Later, the BRS government promised to increase it to 12 per cent. But strangely BRS did not hesitate to support BJP on various legislations in the Parliament though it said would do away with four per cent reservation provided by the Congress government to the minorities. Amit Shah also made ridiculous remarks that after cancelling Muslim reservations, the same would be extended to SC, ST and BCs.”

“I suggest that the Union Minister should read the Constitution. The reservation for SC and STs was fixed in proportion to their population and it was approved by the Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir also strongly condemned Shah for terming the Muslim reservation system being implemented in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh unconstitutional.

“It is regrettable that Amit Shah, holding the portfolio of India’s Home Minister, doesn’t differentiate between constitutional and unconstitutional. He is trying to influence the reservation issue, which is sub judice,” he said.

HANAMKONDA: Lambasting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promising to cancel Muslim reservations if the BJP is voted to power in the State, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday demanded that a case of treason be registered against the former. Speaking to the media during his padayatra at Gunturupalli in Yelkurthy mandal in Husnabad Assembly constituency said that those who speak against the Constitution should be considered as traitors. “Amit Shah who assumed charge as Home Minister by swearing on the Constitution of India spoke against the spirit of the Constitution when he said that he would abolish Muslim reservations. If Home Minister himself makes such statements, it would raise doubts among people about the unity and integrity of the country as well as security and harmony in the society.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that the then Congress government appointed a commission to remove inequalities and uplift the downtrodden, he said: “The Congress government decided to provide four per cent reservation to the minorities. Later, the BRS government promised to increase it to 12 per cent. But strangely BRS did not hesitate to support BJP on various legislations in the Parliament though it said would do away with four per cent reservation provided by the Congress government to the minorities. Amit Shah also made ridiculous remarks that after cancelling Muslim reservations, the same would be extended to SC, ST and BCs.” “I suggest that the Union Minister should read the Constitution. The reservation for SC and STs was fixed in proportion to their population and it was approved by the Parliament,” he said. Meanwhile, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir also strongly condemned Shah for terming the Muslim reservation system being implemented in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh unconstitutional. “It is regrettable that Amit Shah, holding the portfolio of India’s Home Minister, doesn’t differentiate between constitutional and unconstitutional. He is trying to influence the reservation issue, which is sub judice,” he said.