Home States Telangana

Bhatti calls Amit Shah traitor for remarks on Muslim quota

Speaking to the media during his padayatra at Gunturupalli in Yelkurthy mandal in Husnabad Assembly constituency said that those who speak against the Constitution should be considered as traitors.

Published: 25th April 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka  speaks to the media at Gunturupalli in Yelkurthy mandal on Monday

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka  speaks to the media at Gunturupalli in Yelkurthy mandal on Monday

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Lambasting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promising to cancel Muslim reservations if the BJP is voted to power in the State, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday demanded that a case of treason be registered against the former.

Speaking to the media during his padayatra at Gunturupalli in Yelkurthy mandal in Husnabad Assembly constituency said that those who speak against the Constitution should be considered as traitors.

“Amit Shah who assumed charge as Home Minister by swearing on the Constitution of India spoke against the spirit of the Constitution when he said that he would abolish Muslim reservations. If Home Minister himself makes such statements, it would raise doubts among people about the unity and integrity of the country as well as security and harmony in the society.”

Stating that the then Congress government appointed a commission to remove inequalities and uplift the downtrodden,  he said: “The Congress government decided to provide four per cent reservation to the minorities.

Later, the BRS government promised to increase it to 12 per cent. But strangely BRS did not hesitate to support BJP on various legislations in the Parliament though it said would do away with four per cent reservation provided by the Congress government to the minorities. Amit Shah also made ridiculous remarks that after cancelling Muslim reservations, the same would be extended to SC, ST and BCs.” 

“I suggest that the Union Minister should read the Constitution. The reservation for SC and STs was fixed in proportion to their population and it was approved by the Parliament,” he said. 

Meanwhile, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir also strongly condemned Shah for terming the Muslim reservation system being implemented in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh unconstitutional. 

“It is regrettable that Amit Shah, holding the portfolio of India’s Home Minister, doesn’t differentiate between constitutional and unconstitutional. He is trying to influence the reservation issue, which is sub judice,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Husnabad Assembly
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp