Home States Telangana

Government playing with lives of students: Revanth Reddy

He urged the people to make the students and unemployed  youths’ protest meeting to be held in Hyderabad a grand success. 

Published: 25th April 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged the State government was playing games with 50 lakh students and unemployed youth in the State.

Addressing a protest by students and unemployed youth in Khammam, he said that the Telangana movement began in Khammam in 1969.

“Though nine years have passed since the State was formed, unemployed youth still have no jobs.” 
He also said justice was not done to the families of Telangana martyrs. State government has registered 130 cases against me for questioning them and other cases were also filed against me for asking the government to remove KTR from Cabinet who he was “responsible” for TSPSC paper leaks.

He urged the people to make the students' and unemployed youths’ protest meeting to be held in Hyderabad a grand success. 

Former Union home minister Renuka Chowdary said people would teach a befitting lesson to one-eyed Sivarasan -- Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who, she said, was harassing people in the district. 

Former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao, and former ministers Sambani Chandrasekhar and Balaram Naik were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy TPCC Unemployed youth
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp