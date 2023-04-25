Government playing with lives of students: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged the State government was playing games with 50 lakh students and unemployed youth in the State.

Addressing a protest by students and unemployed youth in Khammam, he said that the Telangana movement began in Khammam in 1969.

“Though nine years have passed since the State was formed, unemployed youth still have no jobs.”

He also said justice was not done to the families of Telangana martyrs. State government has registered 130 cases against me for questioning them and other cases were also filed against me for asking the government to remove KTR from Cabinet who he was “responsible” for TSPSC paper leaks.

He urged the people to make the students' and unemployed youths’ protest meeting to be held in Hyderabad a grand success.

Former Union home minister Renuka Chowdary said people would teach a befitting lesson to one-eyed Sivarasan -- Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who, she said, was harassing people in the district.

Former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao, and former ministers Sambani Chandrasekhar and Balaram Naik were present on the occasion.

