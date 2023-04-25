KCR exhorts Maharashtra ryots to change country’s destiny

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that the pink party would contest in the upcoming panchayat elections in Maharashtra. Promising to supply piped water to all households in Maharashtra if BRS is voted to power, he said, "BRS should win in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections.”

Speaking at a public meeting in Aurangabad, his third in the State after the ones he addressed in Nanded and Kandhar Loha, Rao said that the mission of BRS is to ensure farmers' welfare.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government’s policy was privatisation, he said that the BRS was for nationalisation. “The BRS, if voted to power, will nationalise all the public sector undertakings, which the BJP government privatised,” Rao said.

Responding to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questioning the rationale behind Rao touring Maharashtra instead of Telangana, the BRS chief said: “Let the Maharashtra government implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme. I will not come to Maharashtra. I will go to any place in the country for the development of farmers.”

Rao said that though plenty of water was available in the country, several states were facing acute drinking water shortages. “The local leaders told me that Aurangabad is getting drinking water only once in eight days. The situation is the same in Akola too,” he said.

Need for change

“There was a need for change in the country. Parivarthan is necessary. The BRS was founded to bring a qualitative change in the country. The BRS’ fight will continue to bring that change,” he said.

“BRS is not working for any religion or any group. We are working for all Indians. Some forces are targeting the BRS. If our fight is justified, we will definitely win. Almighty Allah ke ghar me dher hai, magar andheri nahi. BRS will continue its fight until India changes,” he added.

Rao said that with the available resources, free power could be given to the agriculture sector across the country. “China is commanding the world. Korea and Japan are progressing. Malaysia and Singapore are excelling. We should think out of the box and fight, and change the destiny of India,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, he said: “PM Modi brought cheetahs from Africa and Namibia but failed to address farmers issues. I appeal all to raise like lions and then only our problems will be solved.”

“Eight years ago, Telangana situation was worse than Maharashtra. Today, the government of Telangana is supplying uninterrupted 24x7 power to agriculture and domestic sectors. When Telangana is providing quality power, why not Maharashtra. India's coal reserves will meet power generation demand for 150 years. If anyone proves me wrong, I will resign as CM of Telangana,” he said.

Raising the slogan “Aab ki baar kisan sarkar”, Rao asked why farmers cannot become legislators. During the meeting, around 175 leaders from Maharashtra joined BRS. Rao also visited the house of a local leader and enquired about local issues in Aurangabad.

Book released

Earlier, Rao unveiled a Marathi book titled “Telangana - My experiences” penned by Pradeep Salunke. Salunke said that he was inspired by the progress and development of Telangana under the leadership of KCR and wrote “Telangana - Majha Anubhav (Telangana - My Experiences)”.

