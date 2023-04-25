Stalker slits woman’s throat in broad daylight in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A stalker was arrested for reportedly attacking a 30-year-old woman and slitting her neck in broad daylight at Borabanda, which falls under SR Nagar police station limits, on Monday. The victim sustained grievous injuries and is currently under treatment at a local hospital.

Police said the accused, Kiran Kumar, had been stalking and harassing the victim for quite some time, As per information received, Kiran would pester the victim to accept his proposal to marry him, but she was constantly clamping down on his advances. The 30-year-old had also told him that she was not interested in any kind of relationship with him and even fought with him multiple times. Kiran bore a grudge and had been waiting to exact his revenge for quite some time.

He had been following her for a couple of days and allegedly attacked her in the evening. The onlookers came to the victim’s rescue and restrained the accused before alerting the police. The victim was moved to a hospital while police took Kiran into custody.

