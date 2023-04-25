Telangana High Court decision on CBI probe into paper leak on April 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday adjudicated the writ petition seeking a CBI probe into the recent TSPSC question paper leak, stating that he will decide on April 28 whether the existing SIT should continue the investigation or CBI should take over or it should be transferred to any other agency.

He also advised the government to include a few senior IPS officers in the SIT in the meanwhile and said that if he decided in favour of SIT continuing to probe it, and if necessary suggest guidelines as to how it should go about it.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the SIT’s poor pace of inquiry, noting that “it has been more than one and a half months since it has begun the investigation and no tangible result has come out, except recording confessional statements of the accused.”

The SIT and the State should reflect on the sorrow and suffering that the parents of the applicants who took the TSPSC preliminary test and passed, the Judge noted.

Vivek Tankha, senior counsel from the Supreme Court appearing for petitioner Dr. Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao, NSUI President, stated that the SIT, which is investigating the case, lacks experts, such as computer hackers, and is thus relying on an outsourced agency to unearth the true culprits behind the TSPSC question paper leak.

He said that there were no forensic professionals on the SIT team and it was not doing any technical investigations, and it has been more than a month and the SIT is yet to bring the perpetrators to justice. SIT has disclosed its findings to TSPSC, on which it has made its submission to the Court.

According to the senior lawyer, the SIT is just getting remand orders from the court of the accused and transferring them to judicial custody, rather than requesting custody for interrogating and recording confessions of the accused. Rather than calling the Secretary and Chairman of TSPSC to the SIT office, the SIT travelled to TSPSC to interrogate them, which only raised doubts.

According to the petitioner’s senior attorney, the key and password to the question paper wer with the Secretary and the chairman, who are not being questioned in the case. On the basis of these contentions, the senior counsel requested that the court hand the inquiry to the CBI or any other investigative agency.

He submitted that 80 percent of the applicants who took the tests were from the middle class, and they are depressed since the examinations were cancelled. According to the senior lawyer, the TSPSC has cancelled eight tests because it believes the question papers were hacked.

Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad for the state told the Court that a report from CFSL on computer hacking (12 machines) is pending and that the petitioner cannot insist on an investigation by any other independent body at this stage.

Further, the AG said, the tests were cancelled in the best interests of the applicants. SIT is probing the matter after 20 people were detained in connection with the question paper leak. Meritorious pupils who passed the preliminary examinations will reappear with zeal and succeed in the finals.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy questioned AG why the SIT called opposition party leaders (BJP Bandi Sanjay and TSPCC Revanth Reddy) in this matter. What information has been obtained from the political leaders, according to which the AG said that they are speaking in the media, with some information on the question paper leaking, causing them to be summoned.

The court further requested that CP Hyderabad, CP Rachakonda, and CP Cyberabad be included in the investigation team since they have extensive experience and skill in dealing with similar situations. The Judge said that he would review the SIT report and counter-claims made by the State and TSPSC before making a ruling on April 28, 2023.

