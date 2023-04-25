Home States Telangana

Top actors paid hawala money, finds I-T raids in Telangana

The Mumbai Income Tax officials reportedly detected transactions through the hawala route by the movie production company.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Income Tax  (I-T) department is understood to have veered to the conclusion that the move-making company in which it had carried out searches recently, made payments to top actors, heroes and a famous director in Bollywood through hawala route.

The Mumbai Income Tax officials reportedly detected transactions through the hawala route by the movie production company. Sources said that the Income Tax Department officials found Rs 150 crore being transferred to a Bollywood director through this channel.

A Tollywood director who is busy making a sequel to his earlier movie had invested his money in infra and real estate. The sources also stated that the hero who is busy shooting in the sequel received the money from the company through this questionable route.

The company in the last two years paid the remunerations to the actors including a senior and one of the top heroes through hawala channel which has become the talk of the town in Tollywood.

The company received the money from abroad via a Mumbai-based company. The I-T teams identified that the Mumbai company received almost Rs 700 crore from abroad and it, in turn, transferred it to seven companies for onward transfer to the movie company to avoid detection. The sources stated that the I-T sleuths inquired about the company which had received huge sums of money for investment purposes and investigated the transactions. They were shocked to uncover the flow of huge sums of money.

The I-T officials now are looking into the actors’ accounts and their businesses as they suspect the money they had received through the shady channel could have been parked there. The sources stated that the officials are likely to issue notices to them to appear before them in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actors Hawala route Income tax department
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp