Unique silk saree in Telangana with Sachin, Anjali images

He also weaved a silk kurta and pyjama for the cricketing great and handed it over to Chamundeswaranath.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:32 AM

Veldi Hari Prasad displays his latest product along with former cricketer V Chamundeswaranath in Hyderabadon Monday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Veldi Hari Prasad from Sircilla who has been in news for weaving unique silk sarees lately, has come up with another of his signature product.

This time he has made an elegant silk saree with images of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali woven on it. Hari Prasad handed over the saree to former cricketer V Chamundeswaranath in Hyderabad on Monday to be presented to Sachin on his 50th birthday celebrations being held in Goa. 

The weaver took 20 days to produce the 47-inch wide and 60-inch long saree as a gift for Sachin Tendulkar. He also weaved a silk kurta and pyjama for the cricketing great and handed it over to Chamundeswaranath.   

Hari Prasad came into prominence when he came up with his Rajanna Siripattu saree which was launched in New Zealand.

