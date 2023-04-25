Home States Telangana

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI concludes questioning of Bhaskar Reddy, Uday

The agency questioned the duo about their alleged role in destroying evidences at the crime scene. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After completing six-day custodial interrogation of YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the CBI produced the duo in the Nampally Court on Monday. Later, they two were sent back to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.

The court remanded Uday Kumar Reddy to judicial custody till Wednesday and Bhaskar Reddy till April 29. Several followers of Bhaskar Reddy arrived at the Nampally court and raised slogans in favour of Bhaskar Reddy.  

The agency questioned the duo about their alleged role in destroying evidences at the crime scene. According to sources, the investigating agency continued to question Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy about alleged Rs 40-crore deal in the murder case and Rs 1 crore paid to one of the accused Sunil Yadav.

The CBI which questioned Bhaskar Reddy’s son and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy for three days separately confronted the duo with the information given by the former. Sources further said that the CBI asked them about the meetings with the accused before and after the murer. 

The agency also questioned them about calls made from the accused mobiles to Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy on night of Viveka murder. The agency, according to sources, suspects that the murder conspiracy was well known to Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy. 

