BRS competition is with equals,not political dwarfs, says KTR

The meetings mainly focussed on the BRS government’s welfare and development works and also against the failures of the BJP-led Central government.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addresses a party delegates meeting in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that there was no competitor for the pink party in the State. Participating in party delegates meeting in Sircilla, Rama Rao criticised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, saying: “Brainless Bandi and Chanti, who frequently changes parties, are our opponents.”He said that their competition is with leaders of equal status and not with “political dwarfs”.

Describing BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s foray into national politics as a “historic necessity”, he said that people would reject both the national parties -- BJP and Congress.“The name of TRS was changed to BRS. But, there is no change in party’s symbol, flag or its DNA. Country needs ‘golden Telangana model’ and not the ‘golmal Gujarat model’,” he said.

For the first time, the ruling BRS conducted delegates meetings, which were like ‘mini-plenaries’, in all the Assembly segments to prepare the party rank and file for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Around four lakh party workers participated in the meetings across the State and adopted six resolutions in each Assembly segment.

“More than four lakh leaders participating in the party meetings, on a single day, is a milestone in the country’s political history. Carry forward the message received from the delegates to the people,” Rama Rao told the party leaders while thanking them for making the events a grand success. The meetings mainly focussed on the BRS government’s welfare and development works and also against the failures of the BJP-led Central government.

Harish Rao sure of BRS scoring hat-trick

Meanwhile, participating in similar meetings at Siddipet and Gajwel, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said: “Once Telangana used to be at the bottom. Now, it has become a role model for the rest of the country. The respect for Telangana has increased across the country thanks to KCR’s dedication and hard work.”

Slamming the BJP leaders, he said that they appreciate the State’s progress in Delhi but criticise it in the State. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to “Kisan ki Baat” instead of “Maan Ki Baat”.“No no matter how many tricks the Congress and the BJP play, the BRS will surely achieve a hat-trick in the State,” Harish Rao said.

He alleged that the Governor by not giving assent to the Bills passed by the government was obstructing the development of the State. Meanwhile, a few dissident leaders skipped the meetings in some Assembly segments. Several leaders who were against the local MLAs did not attend the party meetings in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

