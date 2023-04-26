Caste census: OBC leaders in Telangana Congress feel discriminated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s call for a nationwide caste census, Telangana Congress leaders from OBC communities, while rallying behind him, felt that in the absence of a census of the OBCs, injustice is being done to them.

Speaking at a Telangana Congress OBCs meeting organised by the former convenor of OBC MPs Forum V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that he had faced discrimination as a BC. “When I was in school, the upper castes used to call me Lachi Gadu, When I joined engineering, they began calling me Lakshmaiah. When I moved to the US, they called me Lakshmanna,” he said, but maintained that it was lip sympathy as the upper castes always tried to look down upon the BCs. He said even in the Congress, the discrimination was rampant.

Taking a strong exception over OBC leaders not being in significant posts like that of the chief minister, TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud said this was an indication of the existence of the supervision of the BCs by the uppercases in the Congress.

