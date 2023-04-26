Telangana High Court to hear plea to revoke Gangi’s bail on April 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court’s Justice Chillakur Sumalatha on Tuesday heard the arguments in the CBI’s appeal to revoke the bail that had been granted to Yerra Gangi Reddy, the first accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy case.

Presenting the arguments, Dama Sheshadri Naidu, senior counsel for Gangi Reddy, called the court’s attention to the fact that the CBI had twice submitted a plea with a similar request. However, the Kadapa sessions court and the AP High Court rejected the pleas. The senior counsel contended that not even the Supreme Court had made any comments regarding the revocation of bail when it transferred the CBI’s appeal to the Telangana High Court.

Additionally, he said that Gangi Reddy had appeared before the CBI whenever he had been sent notices as part of the inquiry into the death of YS Vivekananda Reddy. However, the senior counsel stated that there was no justification for the CBI’s request to revoke Gangi Reddy’s release and that the CBI had no complaints against him because he did not break any of the terms of the statutory bail that was given to him.

The judge enquired about the claims made to the CBI on behalf of Gangi Reddy. However, Gangi Reddy has appeared before the investigative agency on all calls, according to N. Nagendran, Counsel for CBI. The hearing was postponed until Wednesday by the court.

