Telangana High Court pulls up CCLA over glitches in Dharani portal

Published: 26th April 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 08:05 AM

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), Telangana, came under fire from the Telangana High Court for inconsistencies in the Dharani portal, an integrated land records management system introduced by the State government to resolve the issues in land administration.

Justice K Lakshman on Tuesday questioned CCLA Naveen Mittal as to why no action was initiated to address the difficulties being faced by landowners and others after the launch of Dharani portal. The High Court was hearing the petitions filed, complaining that neither the certified copies nor spare copies of registered sale deeds issued through the Dharani portal are being provided or made available to the interested parties.

Naveen Mittal appeared before the High Court on Tuesday as per its directions issued on Monday. During the course of the hearing, the Judge asked the CCLA a number of questions regarding complaints made to the court over lack of services on Dharani portal and instances where applications for land were denied without any justification.

Justice Lakshman observed that after the Dharani portal was launched, people are suffering as there is no authority or module available to address their land-related problems. People had no other choice except to seek protection from the middlemen or approach the High Court.

Then, Naveen Mittal assured the court that the required modules would be added to the Dharani portal and the issue of certified copies of registered sale deeds would be resolved within four weeks. He also informed the court that orders would be given to the Revenue officials so that they could deal with applications related to land issues.

