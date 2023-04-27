Bandi writes to KCR, seeks compensation for farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that crops in 37 lakh acres were damaged due to various environmental factors in the last three years, which amounted to a total loss of Rs 18,500 crore to the farmers, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday demanded that the State government immediately pay compensation to the ryots.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP leader also claimed that during the current Rabi season alone, crops in more than nine lakh acres have been damaged in the hailstorms and unseasonal rains that occurred twice in the State.

Sanjay, in his letter, reminded the CM that his promise of compensating farmers with Rs 228 crore for crop loss during the first spell of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in March, is yet to be fulfilled.“The unseasonal rains have caused heavy losses to the farmers, and the distress among tenant farmers is unimaginable,” he said.

Demanding the State government to fulfil its poll promises, including waiver of all crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for each farmer, he urged the chief minister to supply free seeds and fertilisers to farmers at least in the next Kharif season.

To campaign in K’taka

Sanjay will leave for Karnataka on Thursday morning to campaign for BJP in the Assembly elections. He will be campaigning in the constituencies under the Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts.

