Farmers wait for Rs 10,000 compensation promised by CM Chandrashekar Rao in march

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/KHAMMAM/KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD: The compensation of Rs 10,000 announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for crop damages recently is yet to reach the farmers in the erstwhile Warangal district.

He visited the district on March 23 to inspect the damage to standing crops and announced Rs 10,000 per acre. Even as the farmers were waiting for the promised compensation, another spell of unseasonal rains caused further damage to the crops. The agricultural officials are estimating the crop loss and they are expected to submit the report to the State government in the first week of May.

Some farmers angry over the delay in releasing compensation amount by the State government staged a protest at Wadlakonda and other villages in Jangaon mandal. As per the data available with TNIE, crops in 60,000 acres were damaged and 48,000 farmers are waiting for compensation in the erstwhile Warangal district. When TNIE was contacted, Warangal District Agriculture Joint Director Usha Dayal stated that the crop damage report was submitted to the government for release of compensation.

In Adilabad district, 734 farmers are waiting for compensation. According to an official report, maize, jowar and other crops suffered damage on 1002 acres in Neeradigonda and Boath mandals. Similarly, the farmers in Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumrambheem-Asifabad districts are waiting for compensation. The farmers in Karimnagar district who suffered heavy losses due to a hailstorm in March have not yet got the Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation.

Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar who visited the crops that had been damaged told the farmers that they would have the compensation amount credited to their accounts soon. Meanwhile, authorities said compensation of Rs 8.16 crore was released for 9,445 farmers and it would be disbursed to them after they get a formal green signal from the government.

In Khammam district, over 30,000 farmers are waiting for compensation announced by the CM during his visit to Bonkal mandal on March 23. Due to unseasonal rain in March, maize, paddy and other crops in 31,600 acres were damaged in the district.

