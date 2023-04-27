Heat blamed for vagaries of weather in Telangana

Home States Telangana

According to IMD senior officials, hailstorms in Telangana are being recorded after wet moisture from northern places merges with dry moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

By Sunny Baski
HYDERABAD: Telangana has been frequently witnessing hailstorms that are causing extensive damage to crops within a short period of time.A few years back, only a few parts used to experience hailstones. However, since the beginning of this summer, hailstones have been reported regularly in many parts of the State.

According to IMD senior officials, hailstorms in Telangana are being recorded after wet moisture from northern places merges with dry moisture from the Bay of Bengal. “Every summer, hailstorms will be reported, but this time there have been more incidents as temperatures are very high,” said a senior official.

According to the official, the State can expect more hailstorms this season, particularly in north and central Telangana. On Tuesday, Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareedy, Siddipet and Vikarabad reported hailstorms which resulted in severe crop damage. Hail forms in strong thunderstorm clouds, particularly those with intense updrafts, high liquid-water content and large water droplets. Though hailstorms last around 15 minutes they cause injuries to people and damage vehicles and crops apart from causing a loss of power and bringing down trees.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, mercury levels dropped considerably across the State. As per IMD’s forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Vikarabad and Sangareddy on Thursday.

The local forecast suggests that there would generally be cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times heavy spells in isolated pockets accompanied with hail, and gusty winds. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 330C  and 210C.

