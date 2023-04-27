KCR plans massive kisan rally in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that BRS will soon organise a huge kisan rally with the participation of 10 to 12 lakh people in Maharashtra. Addressing a meeting after welcoming a number of leaders from Chandrapur in Maharashtra into the pink party fold, Rao said that the BRS would construct permanent party offices in Nagpur and Aurangabad.

“BR's committees would be constituted in every village between May 7 to June 7. The BRS work in Maharashtra will start with Zilla Parishad elections,” he said. Speaking about the irrigation and drinking water issues, he said: “All the 83.41 crore acres of land in the country should get irrigation water.”

“If BRS is voted to power, we will provide drinking and irrigation water to everyone,” Rao told Maharashtra leaders.“We are implementing Mission Bhagiratha in Telangana. The people living in posh areas in Hyderabad and tribals living in remote Agency areas are getting the same quality of water through Mission Bhagiratha. Why such a scheme is not implemented in Maharashtra? Despite having the Godavari and several other rivers, the people in Aurangabad, Akola and other places in Maharashtra are facing drinking water shortage,” Rao said.

Stating that farmer suicides have reduced in Telangana, he said some leaders in Maharashtra have been spreading rumours that the State would go bankrupt if Telangana schemes are implemented there.“In the last eight years, we have been implementing various welfare schemes in Telangana. The State is financially sound. It is in second place economically after Maharashtra. When Telangana is financially strong, how will Maharashtra go bankrupt,” Rao wondered.

Foundation day

Meanwhile, the BRS foundation day will be celebrated at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. This year, the BRS has decided not to conduct party plenary on its formation day. Instead, a meeting will be held with the participation of around 300 delegates.

The meeting will adopt several resolutions on political and State subjects. The political resolution will target the BJP-led Central government. The meeting will also adopt resolutions on welfare schemes of the State government.

