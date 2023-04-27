KCR’s ‘friend’ Owaisi answerable to minorities over quota issue: Revanth

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Stating that it was Congress which provided four per cent reservation for backward caste Muslims, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that it was up to the minorities to decide whether to support the grand old party or the party which failed to enhance quota as promised or the one that wants to abolish the system.

Speaking at a ‘Nirudyoga Nirasana Deeksha’ organised Ambedkar Chowk here, he also said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was answerable to the minorities over the reservation issue.“Congress introduced four per cent reservations for backward caste Muslims. KCR, ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections, promised to increase the quota from four per cent to 12 per cent. But, even after nine years, that promise has not been fulfilled. Now, the BJP says it will completely remove four per cent reservation,” he said.

“Owaisi is a friend of KCR. KCR and Modi are friends. BRS and BJP are the same. You (Owaisi) should make it clear on whom side you are. You are answerable to the minorities over this issue,” he said.

Referring to the unemployment issue, he said the State government has been neglecting this issue in the last nine years. “After forming the government in 2014, KCR in the floor of the Assembly said that there were 1.07 lakh vacancies in the State. In 2022, the Biswal Committee report put that figure at 1,91,700, which means that no vacancies were filled in the last nine years,” he said.

While reiterating his party’s demand for an investigation by a sitting judge into the TSPSC scam, he said: “Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah was removed from the Cabinet because of corruption allegations levelled against him. Now, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao too is ‘facing’ allegations of paper leak and failed to conduct exams. He too should be removed from the Cabinet.”

