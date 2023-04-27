Multimedia laser show to enhance beauty of Hussain Sagar lake

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A state-of-the-art multimedia laser show, with a water screen and musical fountains, is being installed near the National Flag arena at Sanjeevaiah Park (Hussainsagar lake). The project costs around Rs 45 crore and is entirely funded by the Union government.

The laser show and musical fountains are expected to enhance the beauty of the lake and create a vibrant and dramatic effect. An open theatre-type viewing gallery for about 500 persons will be constructed. The project will also create impressive visual experiences and attract visitors, generating tourism interest in Hyderabad. It will present the heritage, architectural, and historical importance of the lake and its surroundings.

Guj-based contractor begins works

The project has been allotted to a Gujarat-based contractor who has already started installation work. The multimedia laser show and musical fountain are essential components of the development to increase the beauty of the lake. After proper illumination, the night view of the historic lake and surroundings gives a totally new perspective, adding to the overall image of the city and generating indirect employment by attracting more tourists.

The laser show with a musical fountain system will have an aqua water screen, central screen, and side screens with pumps, nozzles, a filtration system, and more. The musical fountain will have a centre jet, sub-high jet, air shooter, fire fountain, VFD-controlled jellyfish fountain, digital swing, chasing jet, sunburst jet, fairy fog, wild goose, and revolving jets with pumps, nozzles, filtration system, and more.

Lighting, including intelligent lighting, moving head beam lights, LED underwater lights, up lighters, area lighting, and architectural lighting, will be used to create a vibrant and dramatic effect around the lake and park as well as surrounding areas. Fountain floating structures will be installed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (A Government of India Enterprises under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) has floated the tenders for the project. After completion, the contractor will take up Operation and Maintenance for a period of two years after the standard warranty period of one year or more.

