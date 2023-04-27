Multiple aspirants for Congress ticket in Nizamabad Urban constituency

Home States Telangana

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After preferring to not contest in the 2018 elections, senior leader B Mahesh Kumar Goud is focusing on winning the Nizamabad Urban seat on a Congress ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls.If sources are to be believed Mahesh Kumar, who is one of the working presidents of TPCC, is leaving no stone unturned to get the Congress leadership’s nod to try his luck at the hustings.

An active member of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in the past, Mahesh Kumar served the Youth Congress for years before being given several national-level posts by the grand old party. Later, he was inducted into the APCC in the united Andhra Pradesh.  

However, as his political career coincided with that of veteran leader Dharmapuri Srinivas, he was denied the opportunity to contest in the elections for several years. After a failed attempt to get the ticket to contest in 2004 too, he quit the grand old party and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). But soon after the elections, he returned to the Congress fold impressed by the leadership of the then AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

During Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy’s regime, he was nominated as the chairman of MARKFED. After the formation of Telangana State, he contested unsuccessfully from the Nizamabad constituency on a Congress ticket in 2014 pools. But, he maintained good relations with MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and later, he was appointed to the TPCC. Though the party asked him to contest in the 2018 elections, he declined the offer. After A Revanth Reddy was appointed the TPCC president, Mahesh Kumar was made one of the working presidents. Since then he has looking after the party’s organisational affairs.

In touch with people

In recent times, he has become politically active in the Nizamabad Urban constituency but has also been reaching out to people in an attempt to gain their support in the next elections. While leading the party membership drive, he is said to have played a key role in the success of Revanth Reddy’s padayatra and public meeting in Nizamabad town. He is also in regular touch with the members of minority communities. Recently, he hosted an Iftar party which was attended by a large number of Muslims.

Other ticket aspirants

Mahesh Kumar may face competition from at least other ticket aspirants -- former Nizamabad Mayor Dharmapuri Sanjay and TPCC vice president Taher Bin Hamdan. Sanjay, the elder son of Dharmapuri Srinivas, joined the Congress party recently. He is said to be close to Revanth Reddy. Taher Bin Hamdan, who contested unsuccessfully in the 2018 elections, maintains a low profile in an attempt to impress the party leaders and cadre to gain their support. Though there are many ticket aspirants, Revanth Reddy has not given any kind of assurance to them. He made it clear that the party's high command will take a final decision selecting the candidates based on the recommendations of local leaders and survey reports.

