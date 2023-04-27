Telangana government assures rain-hit farmers of all help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, which assured that it would provide Rs 10,000 compensation per acre to damaged crops in March, is likely to extend the benefit to farmers, who lost their crops due to rain after the announcement. The State government, following the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to rain-hit areas in Khammam and Warangal districts on March 23, sanctioned Rs 228 crore for payment of compensation to farmers. The farmers are yet to get the announced amount as the enumeration of damaged crops is continuing. However, rain played havoc with other farmers several times in April too.

Sources in the government hinted that the farmers who lost the crops after March too would get compensation. However, it is not clear whether the Rs 228 crore already assured and the amount to be announced for the farmers who suffered due to rain in April would be given in one go or not.

“The slogan of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is ab ki baar kisaan sarkar. We will provide compensation to all the farmers. The enumeration is currently taking place. Some farmers completely lost their crops due to rains. Some suffered less damage. The government will purchase the discoloured paddy. We are assessing the loss. The compensation will be paid once the enumeration is completed,” sources in BRS said.

A BRS leader also stated that the party meeting to be held on Thursday will discuss the crop losses in the State and adopt a resolution in favour of farmers. Meanwhile, several ministers and leaders visited the rain-hit areas in their respective districts. BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a teleconference with officials of Sircilla on crop losses due to last night's rain.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao who visited rain-affected villages in erstwhile Medak district on Wednesday interacted with the farmers. He visited several villages in Dubbaka constituency. He assured the farmers not to worry as the government would stand by them in their hour of crisis. Some farmers broke down in front of the minister. He told them not to worry as the government would pay up to Rs 10,000 per acre for the crop they had lost. According to Harish Rao, paddy on 35,000 acres has been damaged by rains in the Siddipet district.

