Telangana high court hears CBI plea for revocation of Gangi Reddy’s bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of Telangana High Court heard the arguments on Tuesday in the CBI’s appeal to revoke the bail that had been granted to Yerra Gangi Reddy, the first accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

While presenting the arguments, Dama Seshadri Naidu, senior counsel for Gangi Reddy, called the court’s attention to the fact that the CBI had previously submitted a plea with a similar request twice. However, the Kadapa sessions court and the AP High Court rejected the pleas. The senior counsel contended that not even the Supreme Court had made any comments regarding the revocation of bail when it transferred the CBI’s appeal to the Telangana High Court.

Additionally, he said Gangi Reddy had appeared before the CBI whenever he had been sent notices as part of the inquiry into the murder case. The senior counsel stated that there was no justification for the CBI’s request to revoke Gangi Reddy’s bail and that the CBI has no complaints against Gangi Reddy because he did not break any of the terms of the statutory bail given to him.

When asked, N Nagendran, counsel for the CBI, informed the court that Gangi Reddy had appeared before the investigation agency on all calls. However, according to the CBI counsel’s submission before the court, he never made any comments regarding the problems and never responded to the officials’ inquiries. Later, the hearing was postponed to Wednesday by the court.

