Home States Telangana

TSPSC scam: Sharmila sends ‘people’s questionnaire’ to CM

Accusing IT Minister KT Rama Rao of involvement in paper leak scam, Sharmila dared the the State government to hand over the case to CBI.

Published: 27th April 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

YSRTP president YS Sharmila displays a placard during a protest organised at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

YSRTP president YS Sharmila displays a placard during a protest organised at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a broadside against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “not responding” to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPC) paper leak case, YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Wednesday sent a questionnaire to the former, seeking his explanation on the issue.

She sent the questionnaire, which is modelled on school exam papers and titled “Telangana People’s Questionnaire”, on the day when a protest meeting was organised at Indira Park in Hyderabad under the banner of Telangana Students Action for Vacancies & Employment (T-SAVE.).

“You (KCR) have not spoken a single word on the TSPSC paper leak scam? Are you still the CM of Telangana or a Corporator in Aurangabad? Please clarify! Why there has been no action against TSPSC Board members and chairman in the scam,” she asked the CM.

Accusing IT Minister KT Rama Rao of involvement in a paper leak scam, Sharmila dared the State government to hand over the case to CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR TSPC paper leak case YS Sharmila
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp