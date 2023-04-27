TSPSC scam: Sharmila sends ‘people’s questionnaire’ to CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a broadside against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “not responding” to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPC) paper leak case, YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Wednesday sent a questionnaire to the former, seeking his explanation on the issue.

She sent the questionnaire, which is modelled on school exam papers and titled “Telangana People’s Questionnaire”, on the day when a protest meeting was organised at Indira Park in Hyderabad under the banner of Telangana Students Action for Vacancies & Employment (T-SAVE.).

“You (KCR) have not spoken a single word on the TSPSC paper leak scam? Are you still the CM of Telangana or a Corporator in Aurangabad? Please clarify! Why there has been no action against TSPSC Board members and chairman in the scam,” she asked the CM.

Accusing IT Minister KT Rama Rao of involvement in a paper leak scam, Sharmila dared the State government to hand over the case to CBI.

HYDERABAD: Launching a broadside against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “not responding” to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPC) paper leak case, YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Wednesday sent a questionnaire to the former, seeking his explanation on the issue. She sent the questionnaire, which is modelled on school exam papers and titled “Telangana People’s Questionnaire”, on the day when a protest meeting was organised at Indira Park in Hyderabad under the banner of Telangana Students Action for Vacancies & Employment (T-SAVE.). “You (KCR) have not spoken a single word on the TSPSC paper leak scam? Are you still the CM of Telangana or a Corporator in Aurangabad? Please clarify! Why there has been no action against TSPSC Board members and chairman in the scam,” she asked the CM.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accusing IT Minister KT Rama Rao of involvement in a paper leak scam, Sharmila dared the State government to hand over the case to CBI.