BRS minority, BC leaders vie for Governor’s quota MLC seats

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With two MLCs retiring on May 27, BRS leaders from BC and minority communities have stepped up their efforts to get nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. Over a month ago, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accommodated three MLCs under the MLA quota from the forward castes. Now, the leaders from BC and minority communities believe that it is now their turn. Farooq Hussain and D Rajeswar Rao, who were nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota in 2017 will be retiring on May 27.

Dasoju Sravan and Budida Bikshamaiah Goud, both from BC community and former MLC Saleem are leaving no stone unturned to get the Chief Minister’s nod. Another leader, Farooq Hussain who has good rapport with the CM, since the 1980s, is also trying his best to get Rao’s approval. So is Rajeswar Rao, who is trying to influence the Chief Minister through his daughter K Kavitha.

Several leaders from SC and ST communities are also requesting the party leadership to give them an opportunity to enter the Council. The leaders including former MP Prof Seetaram Naik and TSMSIDC chairman Errolla Srinivas also are eying the Council membership.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of TSPSC Ghanta Chakrapani’s name is also doing the rounds among the aspirants for membership of the Council. Chankrapani took an active part during the inauguration of the 125-ft high Dr BR Ambedkar statue.

The BRS circles also do not rule out surprises as no one knows whose name KCR might come out with. The party sources said that a father in a church is also being considered for nomination to the Council under the Governor's quota. He is reportedly close to the Chief Minister’s family.

Meanwhile, former chairman of Telangana State Technology Services Ltd (TSTS) Chirumilla Rakesh, TS Foods chairman Rajeev Sagar and a few other leaders are also seeking KCR’s blessings on the ground that they were actively involved in the Telangana movement.

When it comes to nomination under the Governor’s quota, the Chief Minister might think twice before nominating anyone as he already has the bitter experience of the Governor rejecting the Cabinet recommendation for nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy to the Council under the quota.

