IAS officers associations flays Bihar govt for freeing killer of telugu bureaucrat

The Civil Services Institute of Andhra Pradesh has cautioned that such an act of the government will have an adverse effect on the morale of not only IAS officers but also civil servants.

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the Bihar government’s decision to release former MP Anand Mohan who was convicted for life for murdering former Gopalgunj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in December 1994, the IAS officers’ associations have warned that changing the classification rules of prisoners to remit the sentence of convicts guilty of murdering a public servant, will erode the very foundations of the Constitution.

Speaking to TNIE, Suresh Chanda, a retired bureaucrat who was from the same 1985 batch of IAS officers as G Krishnaiah, questioned why the Bihar prison manual was amended to benefit one person.
The people involved in the murder were not supposed to be released on good conduct, he said and suspected that it was done with a “certain motive”.

According to him, the IAS officers’ association in Bihar was going to file a PIL in the Patna High Court, praying for cancellation of the remission of sentence to Anand Mohan. He also informed TNIE that Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Devi, the most affected party in the case, was also contemplating filing a writ petition in either the High Court or the Supreme Court, against the Bihar government’s decision. He also said that Uma Devi is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with IAS officers, to persuade him to intervene in the matter.

Terming the Bihar government’s decision to release Anand Mohan appalling, the Civil Services Institute of Andhra Pradesh has cautioned that such an act of the government will have an adverse effect on the morale of not only IAS officers but also civil servants.“The orders of the Bihar government is unwarranted and has created dangerous precedents for the future,” read a statement issued by the association on Thursday.
The IAS officers’ association has stated that Karnataka held the view that amendment of the classification of rules of prisoners leading to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is equivalent to the denial of justice.

“Such a decision of the government of Bihar will lead to impunity and loss of morale of public servants,” its statement noted. The IAS officers’ associations in Telangana have not officially reacted to the issue yet.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was equally harsh in condemning the decision of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government, and called it the “second murder of Krishnaiah.”Addressing media persons on Thursday, he questioned as to which IAS officer will risk his/her life to work for the poor, after watching the latest development.

“What is the reason behind saving one person by removing the murder of the public servant clause? What happened to Nitish Kumar’s claim of not compromising on corruption? Will the Sunlight Sena and Ranveer Sena which had perpetrated severe oppression of the marginalised sections in the 80s and 90s return now,” he asked, observing that Bihar government’s decision was sending a wrong message to the weaker sections, Dalits and especially to the public servants. He demanded that Nitish Kumar reconsider and withdraw his decision to release Anand Mohan.

