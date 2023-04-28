Home States Telangana

Plea seeking cancellation of Bandi’s bail rejected

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay KumaR. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Fourth Additional Munsiff Magistrate M Saritha on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of the bail given to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

Earlier, the petition was filed by Hanamkonda district Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Mokila Satyanarayana Goud on behalf of the Kamalapur police on April 17. However, the magistrate rejected it stating that the provisions seeking cancellation did not apply in the case.

The Public Prosecutor resubmitted the petition and the hearing was adjourned twice, from Tuesday to Wednesday and finally, the arguments were completed on Thursday.

Sanjay was arrested in SSC question paper malpractice case and was initially remanded to 14 days and sent to Karimnagar jail. However, he was granted bail the next day.

