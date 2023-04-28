Telangana: Congress, Left leaders demand compensation for rain-hit farmers

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy on Thursday asked the State government to provide compensation of `50,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop losses due to recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Sudharshan Reddy, along with other leaders, toured several villages in the Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency and interacted with the rain-affected farmers. He emphasised the need for elected representatives to step up and help farmers in distress. Sudharshan Reddy urged the BR's government to provide compensation to farmers who lost their crops before harvesting.

Meanwhile, Md Ali Shabbir accused the BRS government of not providing adequate assistance or assurance to farmers affected by the untimely rains. He pointed out that thousands of farmers were suffering while ruling party leaders were busy celebrating their party’s formation day. Shabbir Ali said that the government should prioritise helping farmers during this difficult time, rather than engaging in meaningless celebrations.

CPM district secretary A Ramesh Babu and CPI district secretary P Sudhakar also demanded that the State government provide assistance to farmers and release compensation for their losses.

