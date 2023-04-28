Telangana government has awards ORR operation to IRB Infra for Rs 7,380 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has awarded the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad to IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited for a total of ₹7,380 crores (USD 0.9 billion) on a Toll, Operate, and Transfer (TOT) basis for a period of 30 years. The Letter of Award (LOA) was issued to the highest bidder, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, on Thursday.

Expressing his happiness, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said: “This transaction will give a further boost to investment opportunities in the region and open doors for many other infrastructure and state development projects. The successful bid confirms the confidence of investors in the pro-investor growth policies of the State government.”MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said: “The transaction showcases the potential for lucrative investment opportunities in the State.”

Four agencies were found eligible and participated in the bid. The government ensured that the tendering process was conducted fairly and transparently. The bid price is comparable to similar TOT transactions done by NHAI in the past.

The 30-year TOT agreement is expected to bring in significant revenue for the state and boost overall infrastructure development in the region. The bid amount was calculated on the Net Present Value (NPV) method of future collections, duly discounting for inflation and price index, and in that sense, it’s not a simple sum total of annual toll collections of future years.

