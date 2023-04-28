Telangana High Court takes suo moto cognizance of news reports of alleged custodial death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of news reports of an alleged custodial death and issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, DCP North Zone, ACP Gopalapuram Division, and the SHO, Tukaramgate Police Station, directing them to file their counters by July 25, 2023.TNIE published the incident with the headline ‘Man arrested for theft dies, kin blame cops’, on April 27. Chiranjeevi, 30, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Tukaramgate police in a theft case and collapsed.

According to Chiranjeevi’s family members, he was picked up by two individuals from his residence in Bhupeshnagar around 6 pm on Tuesday. The individuals claimed to be from Meerpet Police Station and LB Nagar Police Station when asked about their identity. The family members were told that Chiranjeevi would be released in 30 minutes, after questioning.

However, the police arrived at their residence at 10.30 pm on Tuesday and reported that Chiranjeevi had died after having fits. Chiranjeevi’s nephew said that when he saw his uncle’s body, he noticed an injury on his head and his hands and legs were black and swollen as if he had been tied up and beaten. The family members accuse the police of causing his death due to third-degree torture. On Thursday, authorities refused access to the Tukaramgate police station and Gandhi Hospital for Chiranjeevi’s family members and the media.

