Telangana: KGBV, URS workers demand minimum wage

Published: 28th April 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

wages, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Employees working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and Urban Residential Schools (URS) across the State have demanded minimum wages and regularisation. A state convention was held on Thursday in which several demands were put forth and a plan of action was decided. There are around 12,500 employees working in 475 KGBVs and 30 URS in Telangana. It was discussed in the meeting that everyone from special officers to workers in KGBVs is working hard to achieve excellent results.

However, the government has not given them due recognition. Other demands of the employees include the revision of several positions, recognition of special officers as principals and Contract Resident Teachers as school assistants for the purpose of granting the basic pay for that position. They demanded contractual employees receive a Rs 1000 increment every year, as recommended by the Pay Revision Commission. Part-time employees should be given the same benefits as full-time employees. The Employees also demanded free medical treatment.

