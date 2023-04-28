Telangana: Stray goes on biting spree, Five children among 29 victims

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/KAZIPET: A stray dog attacked and injured 29 people in the Hanamkonda and Kazipet limits on Thursday. The injured, which included five children, were rushed to MGM Hospital for treatment. A team of 10 nurses were assigned to treat and administer anti-rabies vaccines to the victims.The incident took place at Reddy Colony, Goutham Nagar, and Vinayaka Nagar. Panic prevailed in these regions and residents ensured that children were not left alone on the streets.

MGM superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar said that of the 29 patients, 22 were treated as outpatients and five children along with a 60-year-old woman were admitted for further treatment. “Their treatment is being supervised by the Drug Monitoring Officer (DMO),” he added. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Medical and Health Officer (MHO) Dr M Rajesh said that three teams were deployed to catch the dog along with three other strays in the area.

Prabhavathi, a resident of Yadav Nagar, said that a dog had entered their colony and started attacking people, especially children, in the colony. “Following this, we closed our gates. The attack continued for about half an hour and unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman named Yadamma was also injured,” she added. Residents had initially informed GWMC authorities but to no avail.

