TSPSC paper scam: Sharmila asks Governor to seek probe report

Published: 28th April 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

YSRTP president YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Thursday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene in the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak scam.

In an open letter to the Governor, she appealed to the former to seek a report from the SIT on progress being made in the investigation into the alleged role of the State IT department and some of its officials or employees.

Sharmila said that when the TSPSC systems are being “hacked and accessed with such ingenuity”, serious doubts are being raised over the functioning of the IT department, which is accountable and responsible for the maintenance, management and security of the IT infrastructure of all State-run departments and institutions.

“We know very well that all these departments and institutions come under the ambit of IT department. As the department is helmed by CM’s son KTR, it comes as a shock to know that papers leaked. One wonders if multi-level authentication for accessing data, data protection measures, and occasional checks and audits were in place at the TSPSC,” Sharmila said.

