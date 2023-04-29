Home States Telangana

District panels formed to curb quack doctors, says Telangana State Medical Council

TSMC has requested the committee to watch the quakes brought to their notice by HRDA and report to the police on various sections accordingly.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Replying to the query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by the Healthcare Reforms Doctor’s Organisation (HRDA), the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) said that the three-member committees appointed in every district are trying their level best to control quackery. Through the RTI filed on April 3, the members of HRDA sought to know what action has been taken on the 100 quack doctors whose prescriptions they have sent to TSMC. 

HRDA also sought to know if any police complaints have been filed against quacks and the status of cases on quacks in the concerned courts. The RTI query was filed by Dr Mahesh Kumar K, president of HRDA.

TSMC said it had called senior doctors from almost all the districts to convene a meeting to discuss quackery issues. All the doctors in one voice agreed to cooperate at this moment, it said.

Accordingly, TSMC has constituted a three-member committee including the District Medical and Health Officer, the president of the Indian Medical Academy and a doctor from the government side in every district. TSMC has requested the committee to watch the quakes brought to their notice by HRDA and report to the police on various sections accordingly. The members have expressed surprise that no single FIR has been lodged as per the State Registration Act.

