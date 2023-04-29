Heavy rain forecast worries farmers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when citizens are having respite from humid weather conditions with temperatures plummeting, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed as the forecast is for heavy rainfall in the State.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph), and heavy rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Nagarkurnool in the next two days.

During the last 24 hours, hailstorms occurred at isolated places in Medak and Sangareddy districts. The prevailing weather conditions are due to mainly low-level southerlies/south-easterlies which are prevailing over the State.

The local forecast suggests there would generally be a cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers and gusty winds(30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees and 23 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Southerlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 6-8 kmph.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures were less than 41 degrees C in the State on Friday. Among all parts, Neredcherla in Suryapet has recorded the highest temperature of 40.9 degrees C. In Hyderabad, Uppal had a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees

HYDERABAD: At a time when citizens are having respite from humid weather conditions with temperatures plummeting, farmers are keeping their fingers crossed as the forecast is for heavy rainfall in the State. According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph), and heavy rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Nagarkurnool in the next two days. During the last 24 hours, hailstorms occurred at isolated places in Medak and Sangareddy districts. The prevailing weather conditions are due to mainly low-level southerlies/south-easterlies which are prevailing over the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The local forecast suggests there would generally be a cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers and gusty winds(30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees and 23 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Southerlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 6-8 kmph. Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures were less than 41 degrees C in the State on Friday. Among all parts, Neredcherla in Suryapet has recorded the highest temperature of 40.9 degrees C. In Hyderabad, Uppal had a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees