Home States Telangana

Jal Shakti Ministry asks Telangana to release funds for GRMB

At present, GRMB is utilising its reserve fund to meet all expenses required for the discharge of its functions, which is almost exhausted, Pankaj Kumar said in his letter.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Pankaj Kumar on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, requesting that the required funds be released for Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). Pankaj Kumar’s communication comes in the wake of a recent letter written to the Centre by the GRMB proposing to wind up the Board as they have no funds to run it.

The Secretary mentioned that the GRMB had approved a budget of `10 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and Rs 16 crore for the current financial year 2023-24. However, GRMB has reported that no fund has been released with regard to the previous and as well as current financial year. At present, GRMB is utilising its reserve fund to meet all expenses required for the discharge of its functions, which is almost exhausted, Pankaj Kumar said in his letter.

The Secretary while mentioning the Clause 1(m) of the Gazette Notification issued in July, 2021, recalled that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are fully responsible for any unwanted or unforeseen consequences in projects or components and functioning of GRMB arising out of delay in the release of funds. “I request that funds may be released to GRMB immediately by the State,” he added. Meanwhile, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) too wrote a letter to the Centre stating that the State governments were not releasing funds to the Board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp