Jal Shakti Ministry asks Telangana to release funds for GRMB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Pankaj Kumar on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, requesting that the required funds be released for Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). Pankaj Kumar’s communication comes in the wake of a recent letter written to the Centre by the GRMB proposing to wind up the Board as they have no funds to run it.

The Secretary mentioned that the GRMB had approved a budget of `10 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and Rs 16 crore for the current financial year 2023-24. However, GRMB has reported that no fund has been released with regard to the previous and as well as current financial year. At present, GRMB is utilising its reserve fund to meet all expenses required for the discharge of its functions, which is almost exhausted, Pankaj Kumar said in his letter.

The Secretary while mentioning the Clause 1(m) of the Gazette Notification issued in July, 2021, recalled that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are fully responsible for any unwanted or unforeseen consequences in projects or components and functioning of GRMB arising out of delay in the release of funds. “I request that funds may be released to GRMB immediately by the State,” he added. Meanwhile, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) too wrote a letter to the Centre stating that the State governments were not releasing funds to the Board.

