Modi’s praise gives impetus to water conservation initiative of Lambadas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on August 28, 2022, Prime Minister’s appreciation for the farm pond built by the Lambadas of Mangtya Valya Thanda gram panchayat in Warangal district captured the attention of the nation. The simple and collective idea of conserving rainwater by digging a farm pond in one-acre land in the water-starved hamlet has had multiple effects on the villagers. The report titled “In search of excellence in rural transformation” released by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) in Hyderabad on Friday, explains how the Prime Minister’s praise has provided a fillip to the initiative.

The initiative which was taken up under the Amrit Sarovar Mission, was estimated to cost Rs 9.93 lakh. However, under the NREGS programme, it was completed at Rs 6.74 lakh which included only Rs 5,300 under the material component. Not only 4,171 man-days were generated, but a capacity to hold 10,000 cubic metres of water was created, enabling the farmers to grow crops in two seasons, and, most importantly, relieving the villagers from going 3-4 km along with their livestock for water.

According to the report, the prime minister’s applause has not only led to a cheer and pride among the Lambadas for their collective effort in dealing with their water scarcity, it also motivated them to plan for other such interventions.

“On top of that, media coverage for the initiative has led to visits by the local administration, journalists, and activists from across the country who were taking heed of ground-level issues and were discussing with the people about other developmental interventions and future prospects,” the report notes.

According to the NIRDPR team, the villagers were now focusing on deepening and widening the pond through NREGS works and were also hoping the pond to be connected with the nearby SRSP canal.

The PM has mentioned the best practices in Telangana more than a dozen times during his 99 episodes of the weekly programme.

One of the most appreciated of them was the contribution of Kurella Vittalacharya, an octogenarian educationist from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, who has spent his entire life’s earnings to establish a library with around 2 lakh books in his native village.

Though the grand old man’s entire life has been an inspiring one, not many knew about his great contributions. After The New Indian Express had published a story on the library initiative, the prime minister spoke about it in his programme, praising Vittalacharya for his service to the nation. The 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be held on April 30, and people are hoping this time around, he would speak again about some best practices of a noble initiative from Telangana.

BJP TO LIVE STREAM ‘MANN KI BAAT’ AT 100 CENTRES

The BJP State unit is planning to hold live streaming of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 100 centres in every Assembly constituency in Telangana on April 30, by mobilising at least 100 people to watch the programme at every centre. The party is planning to break the world record for the maximum number of people watching a live programme on TV. BJP State President Bandi Sanjay has directed his party leaders to ensure that all the centres were equipped with TV screens, the venue decorated, and the programme is held in a festive atmosphere.



