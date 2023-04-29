New Telangana Secretariat will strengthen administrative system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a revolutionary change in the administrative system, all the offices and officials of the various government departments will be made available in one place in the newly-constructed Secretariat complex, which will be inaugurated on April 30. This will result in speedy decisions.

Earlier, the Secretary of a particular department used to sit in the Secretariat, while the office of the Head of the Department (HoD) of the same department used to be elsewhere. In fact, some HoDs were located 15 to 20 km from the Secretariat.

Due to lack of proper coordination between the Secretariat department and HoD, clearance of files used to take a long time. However, the new Secretariat building - named after the architect of India’s Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar - houses all the departments, HoD and officials attached to them in one floor. “This will help for better coordination and reduce the time for clearing of the files,” Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy told Express on Friday.

“Right from the planning, architecture to finalisation of interiors of the rooms was done by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I thank the Chief Minister for constructing an iconic building,” Prasanth Reddy said.

A meeting with around 3,000 persons will be organised in the Secretariat premises after it is inaugurated. The meeting will be conducted in the south-west corner of the Secretariat.

30 conference rooms

There will be 30 conference rooms in the new Secretariat, one for each department. In the old Secretariat there was only one conference room, which caused a lot of problems. Sometimes, some officials used to hire hotel rooms to convene important conferences. Now, there is no need to convene any conferences outside the Secretariat.

GREEN BUILDING

■ New Secretariat building is all set to get a ‘green golden certificate’ for green building

■ Of the 28 acres of land available, the construction is only around 3 acres

■ The new Secretariat building will have 90% open space

■ 2.5 lakh litres capacity sump has been constructed for water conservation

■ Total number of furniture items is 22,000

■ Rooftop will have solar panels

■ Corridor will have 12 feet space

