Priyanka Gandhi busy with Karnataka polls, may defer Telangana visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State unit of Congress is gearing up to organise a public meeting to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi either on May 4 or 5, it has emerged that the scion of the Gandhi family is likely to postpone her visit to Telangana as she is currently busy with the election campaign in Karnataka.

According to party sources, Priyanka’s public meeting is likely to be held after the conclusion of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring State. “Priyanka will be busy with campaigning in Karnataka where elections are scheduled for May 10. (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy wanted the meeting to be on May 4 or 5. However, the AICC informed that it was not possible during these days as it is a crucial time for the Karnataka election,” said a top TPCC leader, just before leaving for Karnataka.

He opined that if Priyanka participates in a public meeting here that there would be a possibility of focus getting shifted to Telangana from the poll-bound Karnataka.

A year after issuing the ‘Warangal Declaration’ announcing a slew of populist schemes for farmers, the Telangana Congress wants to make a ‘declaration’ during the public meeting. The grand old party believes that the unemployed youth are disappointed with the current dispensation and it wants to impress the youth by announcing what it would do if voted to power in the State.

As a precursor to Priyanka’s meeting, the Congress has been holding meetings in the four corners of the State -- Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar -- followed by a massive protest rally with the party cadres and unemployed youth. While the three meetings were already concluded, the Mahabubnagar meeting is scheduled to be held very soon.

Jagga seeks nod for padayatra

Meanwhile, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, requested AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre to grant permission for him to embark on a padayatra in as many as 47 Assembly constituencies as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan.

“As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, I would also like to take out a padayatra in Telangana for strengthening of the Congress party and rekindle enthusiasm among the party activists and workers,” he said in his letter to the AICC Telangana in-charge. He also said that he wants to cover all the Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Medak, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts.

Interestingly, Jagga Reddy sought permission to conduct a walkathon in Mahbubnagar, which is the home district of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. It may be mentioned here that the party has not approved similar requests made by other leaders.

CONG FORMS PANELS TO STUDY CROP LOSS

Hyderabad: The State unit of Congress has constituted four district-level committees to take stock of crop loss in Medak, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Warangal districts. According to a statement issued by Congress, these committees, in coordination with Kisan Congress, will submit a report to the party on crop loss and paddy procurement in the State. Senior leaders Gaddam Prasad Kumar, P Balaram Naik, T Jeevan Reddy and E Anil Kumar will head the committees and they has been asked to extensively tour the flood-affected regions. Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not concerned about the crops damaged due to untimely rains, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the former was “resorting to minimum governance and maximum politics”.



HYDERABAD: Even as the State unit of Congress is gearing up to organise a public meeting to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi either on May 4 or 5, it has emerged that the scion of the Gandhi family is likely to postpone her visit to Telangana as she is currently busy with the election campaign in Karnataka. According to party sources, Priyanka’s public meeting is likely to be held after the conclusion of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring State. “Priyanka will be busy with campaigning in Karnataka where elections are scheduled for May 10. (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy wanted the meeting to be on May 4 or 5. However, the AICC informed that it was not possible during these days as it is a crucial time for the Karnataka election,” said a top TPCC leader, just before leaving for Karnataka. He opined that if Priyanka participates in a public meeting here that there would be a possibility of focus getting shifted to Telangana from the poll-bound Karnataka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A year after issuing the ‘Warangal Declaration’ announcing a slew of populist schemes for farmers, the Telangana Congress wants to make a ‘declaration’ during the public meeting. The grand old party believes that the unemployed youth are disappointed with the current dispensation and it wants to impress the youth by announcing what it would do if voted to power in the State. As a precursor to Priyanka’s meeting, the Congress has been holding meetings in the four corners of the State -- Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar -- followed by a massive protest rally with the party cadres and unemployed youth. While the three meetings were already concluded, the Mahabubnagar meeting is scheduled to be held very soon. Jagga seeks nod for padayatra Meanwhile, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, requested AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre to grant permission for him to embark on a padayatra in as many as 47 Assembly constituencies as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan. “As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, I would also like to take out a padayatra in Telangana for strengthening of the Congress party and rekindle enthusiasm among the party activists and workers,” he said in his letter to the AICC Telangana in-charge. He also said that he wants to cover all the Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Medak, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts. Interestingly, Jagga Reddy sought permission to conduct a walkathon in Mahbubnagar, which is the home district of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. It may be mentioned here that the party has not approved similar requests made by other leaders. CONG FORMS PANELS TO STUDY CROP LOSS Hyderabad: The State unit of Congress has constituted four district-level committees to take stock of crop loss in Medak, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Warangal districts. According to a statement issued by Congress, these committees, in coordination with Kisan Congress, will submit a report to the party on crop loss and paddy procurement in the State. Senior leaders Gaddam Prasad Kumar, P Balaram Naik, T Jeevan Reddy and E Anil Kumar will head the committees and they has been asked to extensively tour the flood-affected regions. Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not concerned about the crops damaged due to untimely rains, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the former was “resorting to minimum governance and maximum politics”.