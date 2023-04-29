Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court summons Mohammed Azharuddinin contempt case

The counsel for the Nalgonda DCA Zeeshan Mahmood said that Azharuddin’s actions were wilful and amounted to contempt of court. 

Published: 29th April 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a contempt case filed against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for willful disobedience in complying with court orders by allowing the Nalgonda District Cricket Association to participate in league matches held under the auspices of HCA, the Telangana High Court on Friday summoned Mohammed Azharuddin, president of HCA, to appear before it on June 23.

Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar was hearing the contempt plea filed by the Nalgonda District Cricket Association, represented by its secretary Syed Ameenuddin, who accused the HCA and its management committee of violating the court order. Previously, the high court in 2021 directed HCA to allow the Nalgonda DCA to participate in league matches for 2021-22.

The contempt petition said that Azharuddin and other members refused to obey the court directions and even issued a press release in the media requesting that candidates from Nalgonda come to the HCA to form their own squad.

The counsel for the Nalgonda DCA Zeeshan Mahmood said that Azharuddin’s actions were wilful and amounted to contempt of court. 

HCA member R Vijayanand previously appeared before the high court. However, the court was not pleased with Azharuddin’s counter-claim in the contempt case. Taking serious note of it, the high court asked him to appear before it on June 23.

HOLIDAYS FOR HC
In a notification published on Friday, the Registrar General of the Telangana HC announced that the High Court will be closed from May 1 to June 2 (both days included). On May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1, special benches will be available to hear issues of an urgent nature throughout the vacation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCA Mohammed Azharuddin
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp