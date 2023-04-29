Telangana High Court summons Mohammed Azharuddinin contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a contempt case filed against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for willful disobedience in complying with court orders by allowing the Nalgonda District Cricket Association to participate in league matches held under the auspices of HCA, the Telangana High Court on Friday summoned Mohammed Azharuddin, president of HCA, to appear before it on June 23.

Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar was hearing the contempt plea filed by the Nalgonda District Cricket Association, represented by its secretary Syed Ameenuddin, who accused the HCA and its management committee of violating the court order. Previously, the high court in 2021 directed HCA to allow the Nalgonda DCA to participate in league matches for 2021-22.

The contempt petition said that Azharuddin and other members refused to obey the court directions and even issued a press release in the media requesting that candidates from Nalgonda come to the HCA to form their own squad.

The counsel for the Nalgonda DCA Zeeshan Mahmood said that Azharuddin’s actions were wilful and amounted to contempt of court.

HCA member R Vijayanand previously appeared before the high court. However, the court was not pleased with Azharuddin’s counter-claim in the contempt case. Taking serious note of it, the high court asked him to appear before it on June 23.

HOLIDAYS FOR HC

In a notification published on Friday, the Registrar General of the Telangana HC announced that the High Court will be closed from May 1 to June 2 (both days included). On May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1, special benches will be available to hear issues of an urgent nature throughout the vacation.

