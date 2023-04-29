Home States Telangana

Telangana adds 10 lakh new vehicles in FY 2022-23

The total number of vehicles has comfortably crossed 1.54 crore in the last year, up from 1.44 crore in 2021-22.

Published: 29th April 2023

traffic

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With as many as 10 lahks new vehicles added in the State during 2022-23, Telangana has been witnessing consistent growth in the number of vehicles over the years. 

As of the end of the Financial Year 2022-23, there were 1.54 crore vehicles in the state. The total number of vehicles has comfortably crossed 1.54 crore in the last year, up from 1.44 crore in 2021-22.

Of the 1.54 crore vehicles, two-wheelers alone account for 1.13 crore, while motorcars make up 20 lakh. Additionally, there are 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws, 6.09 lakh goods rickshaws, and 7 lakh tractors and trailers.

If the vehicles registered in other States and plying in Hyderabad are taken into account, the number would be even higher. 

A large number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra ply on Hyderabad roads.

RTA officials told Express that the development of good infrastructure, in addition to the State emerging as a major IT hub, has enabled the accelerated growth of vehicles.  

90 per cent of vehicles on State roads are private

In Hyderabad, there are 70 lakh personal vehicles, which constitute 90% of the overall vehicle population in the city. Out of these, over 50 lahks are two-wheelers and around 13 lakh four-wheelers are owned by private individuals. A decade ago, there were only 25 lakh vehicles in Hyderabad, which has consistently increased every year.

Traffic experts say that commuters are preferring personal vehicles due to the lack of sufficient public transportation and last-mile connectivity. For the estimated population of over one crore, public transportation caters to the needs of over 35 lakh passengers, which is not sufficient, leading the public to rely on their own vehicles for daily travel. 

