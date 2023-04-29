Time for India take its rightful place in the world, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The time has come for India to take a rightful position in the world since whatever has happened in the last 75 years is not enough. “We are still a $3 trillion economy whereas China, which used to be the same size as ours in terms of population, has a US $18 trillion economy,” said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Friday.

Laying the foundation stone for marketing hub WE ITTC, KTR said that there was a need to promote inclusivity as this is the best time to be an entrepreneur in India. The private-Government partnership is very critical for real growth and employment.

“There are five revolutions that are sweeping across Telangana all at a time. The Green Revolution, where Telangana’s farming segment is touching new heights of success, Blue Revolution, under which the fisheries are raising their standards under Mission Kakatiya, Pink Revolution whereby Telangana is emerging as the top State in livestock, White Revolution wherein dairy products range is both qualitatively and quantitatively growing, and Yellow Revolution, where edible oil production is on the rise. In that context being an entrepreneur has a lot of possibilities in Telangana, given its business policies, infrastructure, and support to really build world-class products,” he said.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao felicitates a woman entrepreneur after laying the foundation stone for ALEAP’s Women Entrepreneurs International Trade and Technology Centre at Patancheru on Friday

Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) has been sanctioned with the first of its kind Marketing Hub WE ITTC - Women Entrepreneurs International Trade and Technology Centre at A-GRIP, Nandigama, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy under MSE CDP Scheme with the support from Ministry of MSME, GoI and the Government of Telangana.

Devi Kanneganti, President, ALEAP, Chairperson & CEO, AIC ALEAP WE Hub and Senior Vice Chairperson, WE ITTC said, “Starting from 5 entrepreneurs three decades ago, ALEAP has today 10,000+ entrepreneurs emerging from its echelons. People from other states and cities have shifted to Hyderabad to set up their businesses because of the support we offered to start-ups.”

HYDERABAD: The time has come for India to take a rightful position in the world since whatever has happened in the last 75 years is not enough. “We are still a $3 trillion economy whereas China, which used to be the same size as ours in terms of population, has a US $18 trillion economy,” said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Friday. Laying the foundation stone for marketing hub WE ITTC, KTR said that there was a need to promote inclusivity as this is the best time to be an entrepreneur in India. The private-Government partnership is very critical for real growth and employment. “There are five revolutions that are sweeping across Telangana all at a time. The Green Revolution, where Telangana’s farming segment is touching new heights of success, Blue Revolution, under which the fisheries are raising their standards under Mission Kakatiya, Pink Revolution whereby Telangana is emerging as the top State in livestock, White Revolution wherein dairy products range is both qualitatively and quantitatively growing, and Yellow Revolution, where edible oil production is on the rise. In that context being an entrepreneur has a lot of possibilities in Telangana, given its business policies, infrastructure, and support to really build world-class products,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao felicitates a woman entrepreneur after laying the foundation stone for ALEAP’s Women Entrepreneurs International Trade and Technology Centre at Patancheru on Friday Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) has been sanctioned with the first of its kind Marketing Hub WE ITTC - Women Entrepreneurs International Trade and Technology Centre at A-GRIP, Nandigama, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy under MSE CDP Scheme with the support from Ministry of MSME, GoI and the Government of Telangana. Devi Kanneganti, President, ALEAP, Chairperson & CEO, AIC ALEAP WE Hub and Senior Vice Chairperson, WE ITTC said, “Starting from 5 entrepreneurs three decades ago, ALEAP has today 10,000+ entrepreneurs emerging from its echelons. People from other states and cities have shifted to Hyderabad to set up their businesses because of the support we offered to start-ups.”