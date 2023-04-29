TSPSC paper leak: Telangana High Court says probe slow, but satisfactory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that he was of the opinion that the probe by the SIT into the TSPSC question paper leak was slow, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday said that he was however satisfied with the result of the investigation so far.

“Prima facie, I am of the opinion that the investigation is slow. However, this court is satisfied with the results of the investigation so far,” Justice Reddy remarked during a hearing on a writ petition demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

Furthermore, the judge said that he has examined the two status reports filed by the SIT on April 10 and April 24, and has decided to bring in a senior IPS officer to review the entire investigation and then file a fresh status report by the next date of hearing.

The judge asked Narasinga Rao, ACP CCS (who is a member of the SIT) and Advocate General BS Prasad a series of questions about the number of employees working on an outsourcing basis in the TSPSC secured more than 100 marks and how many regular employees in TSPSC appeared for exams and their relatives being questioned.

The A-G, representing the State, told the court that the CFSL report was pending, which has caused the probe to be delayed. The entire probe, according to the A-G, is being conducted under the supervision of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Only one person had received NOC to appear for the TSPSC examination out of the 18 outsourcing employees who took the exam.

All outsourced workers who took the test and their families, as well as all other employees who took the exam and their relatives, have been questioned, the A-G said. The case was adjourned to June 6, 2023.

