Home States Telangana

Flurry of activity in MIM Karimnagar unit in Telangana raises eyebrows

Sources say that Santhosh held prolonged discussions with the AIMIM district leadership, but the outcome of this meeting has been kept under wraps. 

Published: 30th April 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain

AIMIM president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The AIMIM is making moves in Karimnagar, surprising many with its activities. The district unit of the party is working to strengthen the party’s presence and reach out to the grassroots level. Some members of the district unit of the party, which strictly follows the directions of the high command,  have left for neighbouring Karnataka to campaign for the MIM candidates there. 

In May, the AIMIM plans to conduct a massive public meeting with at least 50,000 people. Party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi will address the public meeting, according to Karimnagar town AIMIM president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain. Hussain said that the party will be concentrating on inducting SC, ST and BC leaders into its fold.

Two days back, BRS leader and former MLC T Santhosh Kumar visited the AIMIM office Darussalam in Karimnagar, raising eyebrows. It may be mentioned here that Santhosh is reportedly unhappy in the BRS as he feels sidelined for the last four years. 

Sources say that Santhosh held prolonged discussions with the AIMIM district leadership, but the outcome of this meeting has been kept under wraps. 

Incidentally, Santhosh has maintained good relations with minorities, especially Muslims right from the time he was an MLC during the Congress regime.  Sources say that the AIMIM has been eyeing the Karimnagar Assembly seat for a long time now, and the party may field a candidate from the majority community for the seat if Owaisi gives his nod. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Karimnagar MIM
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp