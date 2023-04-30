Flurry of activity in MIM Karimnagar unit in Telangana raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The AIMIM is making moves in Karimnagar, surprising many with its activities. The district unit of the party is working to strengthen the party’s presence and reach out to the grassroots level. Some members of the district unit of the party, which strictly follows the directions of the high command, have left for neighbouring Karnataka to campaign for the MIM candidates there.

In May, the AIMIM plans to conduct a massive public meeting with at least 50,000 people. Party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi will address the public meeting, according to Karimnagar town AIMIM president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain. Hussain said that the party will be concentrating on inducting SC, ST and BC leaders into its fold.

Two days back, BRS leader and former MLC T Santhosh Kumar visited the AIMIM office Darussalam in Karimnagar, raising eyebrows. It may be mentioned here that Santhosh is reportedly unhappy in the BRS as he feels sidelined for the last four years.

Sources say that Santhosh held prolonged discussions with the AIMIM district leadership, but the outcome of this meeting has been kept under wraps.

Incidentally, Santhosh has maintained good relations with minorities, especially Muslims right from the time he was an MLC during the Congress regime. Sources say that the AIMIM has been eyeing the Karimnagar Assembly seat for a long time now, and the party may field a candidate from the majority community for the seat if Owaisi gives his nod.

