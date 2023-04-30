Home States Telangana

HC suspends decisions of TU’s executive council

Prof. D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Telangana University, filed a writ case seeking to suspend all alleged unlawful resolutions approved at the meeting.

Published: 30th April 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court has ordered an interim suspension of decisions taken at the 55th meeting of Telangana University’s executive council, held on April 19, 2023, at the Rusa Resource Centre in Nampally, Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the decision to form a committee was reached and the panel was tasked with evaluating around 175 appointments made by the Vice-Chancellor in the previous two years against all rules.

Granting the interim suspension of resolutions passed in the EC meeting, the court issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Telangana University Registrar, and the executive council, Telangana University, directing them to file their responses by the next day of the hearing.
 

