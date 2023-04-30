Home States Telangana

KTR is responsible for Mounika's death, should resign: BJP

Furthermore, he claimed that there was a shortage of funds in the GHMC and water works department, even though the State government had borrowed thousands of crores of rupees.

Published: 30th April 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay and MP K Laxman on Saturday demanded the resignation of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao from his post following the death of 10-year-old Mounika, who fell into a manhole while attempting to rescue her elder brother.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who visited the site of the accident and spoke with the grieving parents, placed the blame for the tragedy on the lack of coordination between the GHMC and R&B.

Kishan said that the contractors responsible for stormwater drain works, desilting, and manhole maintenance were not being held accountable for their work, as they were not receiving payment from the GHMC. Furthermore, he claimed that there was a shortage of funds in the GHMC and water works department, even though the State government had borrowed thousands of crores of rupees.

Locals help a DRF team retrieve a bike that was swept into the Nallakunta Nala at Padmanagar on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

“What happened to your talk of a sewage master plan and transforming the drainage system? Why are you unable to overhaul the century-old drainage system as per the growing population,” Laxman asked Rama Rao.

While people were suffering due to the State government’s negligence, BRS leaders were preoccupied with land grabs, and funds were not being allocated to them for development, Sanjay alleged. He termed the city’s drainage system “hopeless” and criticised the State government’s inability to transform the century-old drainage system to accommodate the growing population.

Sanjay also took to Twitter to call the incident a “GHMC sponsored death,” and demanded an immediate review of all open drains and manholes to ensure that they were secured to prevent future incidents.

