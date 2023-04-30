Home States Telangana

Modi involved in Pulwama cover-up, alleges Gogoi

Accusing the Modi government of not providing an aircraft despite receiving requests from Malik and the Army Chief, Gogoi said that Shah should have been held accountable before the people of India.

Published: 30th April 2023 09:31 AM

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release a white paper on the allegations made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and former Army Chief General Shankar Roychowdhury on the concerns raised by them before the Pulwama attack. 

Addressing a press conference along with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Gogoi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also involved in covering up the truth about the safety of Army jawans. “This government uses soldiers, nationalism, sports personalities, beti (women) whenever it suits them, and ignores them when it does not,” he said.

Accusing the Modi government of not providing an aircraft despite receiving requests from Malik and the Army Chief, Gogoi said that Shah should have been held accountable before the people of India.

“Instead, in a recent televised media summit, Amit Shah was steered clear from being asked a question on the Pulwama attack. Instead of running away from questions, he should have answered whether or not an aircraft was sought,” Gogoi said. 

