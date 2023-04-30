Home States Telangana

Morning deluge leaves Telangana city roads flooded

Published: 30th April 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Two-wheelers floating in the flooded nala at Padma Colony of Nallakunta in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Citizens of Hyderabad on Saturday woke up to thunderstorms lashing almost every part of the city.  The rain battered roads which led to traffic snarls in several areas across the city, making commuting a nightmare for those who left home for their work.

Several bikes were washed away in the heavy rain at Nallakunta and other places. The rain led to water-logging in Padma Colony.  About 30 to 35 vehicles parked in front of the houses in the colony were washed away. Later, the two-wheelers that drowned in the river Musi were retrieved by DRF personnel.

The short but intense spell of rain which started at 6 am left the city grappling with water-logging. Many roads, junctions, and even flyovers in the city resembled as if a deluge had struck them in Ameerpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Secunderabad, Paradise, Kalasiguda, Ranigunj,  Monda market, Begumpet, Uppal, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Basheerbagh, Banjara Hills, Himayathnagar, Nampally, Abids, Musheerabad, Shaikpet, Raidurg, Hitech City, Madhapur, Rajendra Nagar, Charminar, Saroornagar, L B Nagar and other areas. The situation worsened with office goers venturing out and being forced to navigate through knee-deep water across the city.

Vittalwadi in Himayatnagar recorded the highest 77.8 mm rain followed by Khajaguda in Serilingampally (71 mm), Prashanth Nagar in Malkajgiri (64 mm), Musheerabad (63.5 mm), Shaikpet 61.8 mm, Gunfoundry (62.5 mm), Madhapur (62.3 mm), Urkonda (60.5 mm), Monda Market (59.5 mm) and Habsiguda (58.5 mm) etc. 

To avoid trouble driving on the roads due to water-logging and traffic snarls, commuters took the Hyderabad Metro leading to a heavy rush rarely seen on a Saturday morning.

At Nallakunta, the nala works which are underway caused water-logging in lanes of low-lying area. Several two-wheelers were also washed away in the rainwater in the area.

Heavy rain likely today

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department predicted more rain and hailstorms till May 4. The IMD issued an orange alert for the city for Sunday owing to high heat levels and ongoing depression near the Vidarbha region. Rain or thundershower with strong gusty winds are likely to lash Hyderabad during the next 24 hours.

