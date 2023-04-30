Home States Telangana

Nirudyoga rally was for political employment of Congress men: BRS 

Sukhender Reddy doubted the claims made by Jana Reddy, Uttam and Venkat Reddy that they do not own properties and recalled rumours of villas in upscale areas of Hyderabad. 

Published: 30th April 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday alleged that the unemployment protest cum meeting organised by the Congress in the district was meant for the party’s politically unemployed individuals. 

He said that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and senior leaders like K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had falsely criticised the Chandrashekar Rao government. 

Sukhender Reddy said that 1,32,000 vacancies have already been filled in the State, while 10,000 jobs have been regularised, notification release and filling processes for another 90,000 vacancies will continue. 

“Except for the hurdles created by the TSPSC paper leak, everything else is going on smoothly,” he said and assured that group examinations will continue and job recruitment processes will not stop. 

Sukhender Reddy doubted the claims made by Jana Reddy, Uttam and Venkat Reddy that they do not own properties and recalled rumours of villas in upscale areas of Hyderabad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gutha Sukhender Reddy Congress
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp