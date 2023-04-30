Nirudyoga rally was for political employment of Congress men: BRS 

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday alleged that the unemployment protest cum meeting organised by the Congress in the district was meant for the party’s politically unemployed individuals.

He said that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and senior leaders like K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had falsely criticised the Chandrashekar Rao government.

Sukhender Reddy said that 1,32,000 vacancies have already been filled in the State, while 10,000 jobs have been regularised, notification release and filling processes for another 90,000 vacancies will continue.

“Except for the hurdles created by the TSPSC paper leak, everything else is going on smoothly,” he said and assured that group examinations will continue and job recruitment processes will not stop.

Sukhender Reddy doubted the claims made by Jana Reddy, Uttam and Venkat Reddy that they do not own properties and recalled rumours of villas in upscale areas of Hyderabad.

