Revanth suspects ‘underhand deal’ worth Rs 1,000 crore in lease of ORR

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Congress will not endorse the lease granted to IRB Infra, and instead order a detailed probe if the party came to power.

Published: 30th April 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged “underhand dealings to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore” in giving the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on lease to IRB Infra for a period of 30 years. 

Revanth also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to lease the ORR to Adani but backed off in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report.

“KCR was afraid that his dark relation with Adani would be exposed, hence retracted after talks were held,” the TPCC chief alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Congress will not endorse the lease granted to IRB Infra, and instead order a detailed probe if the party came to power. He said that the actual toll collection is disproportionate to what the government is claiming. “While the estimated toll collection is about Rs 540 crore annually, they have given it at `248 per annum. By leasing out ORR, the BRS government is collecting even future revenues, allowing the lessee to loot for 30 years,” Revanth alleged. 

He said that the “outgoing government” cannot mortgage State-owned properties as per its whims and fancies, and saw a huge scam behind it.He said that the “outgoing government” cannot mortgage the properties as per its whims and fancies, and saw a huge scam behind it. He wanted the Chief Minister to reveal the need to lease the ORR when the term of the current dispensation was only a few months left. 
 

